Advertisement

Noem encourages businesses to move to SD with state’s loose COVID restrictions

Noem says government will stay out of your way in South Dakota.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D.((AP Photo/Stephen Groves))
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is using COVID-19 restrictions in other states to lure businesses to relocate to South Dakota.

In an online ad, Noem tells business owners to “grow their company” in South Dakota where government will stay out of their way.

“When it comes to supporting growth and eliminating government heavy-handed interference, South Dakota means business,” Noem said in the ad from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The Republican governor says Minnesota’s COVID-19-related restrictions, including a mandate to wear face masks in public buildings, has created an opportunity for businesses there to cross the border to South Dakota.

“In South Dakota, we trust our people; we respect their rights; we won’t shut them down,” Noem says.

Noem has taken a relaxed approach to the pandemic. Even as Republican governors in states like Texas have moved to require people to wear masks, Noem didn’t require physical distancing or masks at the July 3 celebration at Mount Rushmore, which President Donald Trump attended.

Wednesday, Noem had similar messaging when on “The Ingraham Angle.” The governor said South Dakota’s lax COVID-19 restrictions has allowed the state to “enjoy their way of life.”

This was said in regard to the upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is expected to bring an average of 250,000 people to the state. The event will most likely be the biggest event anywhere during the international pandemic.

“People have been gathering,” Gov. Noem said on-air. “We’ve been back to normal for almost three months in here in South Dakota. We know we can have these events, and give people information, let them protect their health but still enjoy their way of life and enjoy events like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Assisted living facilities are taking every precaution

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention people sixty years old and older who contract COVID 19 are at a greater health risk.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.

News

Pennington County sees 2 new COVID-19 deaths, Oglala Lakota County reports 1 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the disease to 141. Two of the victims were from Pennington County, one was from Oglala Lakota County, and one was from Minnehaha County. Three were over age 80, and one was in their 70s.

Latest News

News

RCPD actively investigate homicide on North 7th Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Police are investigating a stabbing incident as a homicide and are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in the case.

News

Movie Under Stars is no more

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Tips to fight credit card debt

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Blackhawk sinkhole sinks

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hiroshima remembered by moment of silence

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Thune talks next COVID relief bills

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.