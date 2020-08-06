Advertisement

“Movies Under the Stars” event bids farewell

Movies under the Stars in 2019
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

A popular family-friendly event, Movies Under the Stars, is not returning this year. It is an event that shows movies that are popular with children at Main Street Square at dusk.

Hundreds families have enjoyed it for 8 years.

The group behind it, Leadership Rapid City Class of 2010, has decided to say goodbye to this project due to the challenges in finding volunteers.

”We just have seen that our class has moved on quite a bit, we have had a number of people have moved out of the area, have changes in their lives, we just couldn’t support all the volunteers that to help run all of that.” Board President for Movies Under the Stars, Leah Bifulco says.

Leadership Rapid City Class of 2010 consists of members who took the same class together. They have explored other projects for the betterment of the city over the years.

