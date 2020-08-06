Advertisement

Many hotels and campgrounds are booked up for the rally

People are riding their motorcycles in Sturgis.
People are riding their motorcycles in Sturgis.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As people rev up their engines and head to the Black Hills for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally campgrounds and hotels are geared up for their arrival.

At Rush No More RV Resort and Campground, the owner, Edward Miller, says they’re pretty much booked up.

On Thursday, about 60 reservations checked in, and on Friday, they will see almost 100.

Even though the campground is filling up, Miller was worried at the beginning of the season.

“We were concerned that with the pandemic that people would not be traveling. But it looks like at least in the campground industry people know they can social distance. They can have a camper that is fully self-contained, and they can come out and enjoy our great outdoors,” says Miller

And when it comes to hotels in Sturgis, rooms are completely booked throughout the entire rally at the Super 8.

The manager, Keith Bryant, says they've always had a waiting list, and when a few people with underlying conditions could not make it, they filled in the spots with others on the waiting list.

Even with the pandemic, Bryant was not concerned about booking up for the rally.

"Early on, all of our guests said if the City of Sturgis did not have the 80th rally, they were coming anyway. So we felt confident that we were going to fill no matter what," says Bryant.

There are other hotels in the area that have a few rooms left on certain days during the rally.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Uncle Louie’s Diner in Sturgis is ready for its first rally

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
A diner on Main Street in Sturgis is gearing up for their first rally.

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame has new motorcycles on display

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame is geared up for the rally.

News

City of Sturgis announces traffic modifications and restrictions for Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Unemployed in South Dakota have received $267 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakotans have received about $267 million in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold in the U.S. in mid-March.

Latest News

News

City of Sturgis releases new app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
App gives rally goers an easy way to find everything from rides to restaurants.

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer a threat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

News

Civic Center ‘ready to take on events’ as Rush announce schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
But how will it affect the Civic Center?

Coronavirus

How a Rapid City assisted living facility keeps COVID-free

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention people sixty years old and older who contract COVID 19 are at a greater health risk.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.