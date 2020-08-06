Hotter temperatures, but a chance of isolated storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be hotter today with mostly sunny skies. However, an upper level disturbance will rotate through the area late this afternoon and evening, triggering isolated thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms today, with strong, gusty winds the main threat.

Friday will be hot and dry then another chance of isolated thunderstorms arrives Saturday.

Sunday on into the first half of next week will feature typically quiet mid-August weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

