Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer a threat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

That’s according to an engineering report submitted to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. DOT hired Rapid City-based FMG Engineering to look for underground abnormalities after the sinkhole on April 27 exposed that part of the Hideaway Hills community was built over an abandoned gypsum mine.

The study examined 1,500 feet (457.2 meters) of Interstate 90 adjacent to the mine and 60 feet (18.28 meters) underground, according to a report from Geo-Vision, a California-based geophysical company that assisted FMG Engineering conduct the study.

The study found no voids under the roadway.

The sinkholes first appeared in April in the Hideaway Hills community and revealed an abandoned gypsum mine under the neighborhood.

