Advertisement

Evening storms, then a HOT Friday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered thunderstorms move through this evening, moving east and dying down after midnight. That sets the stage for a sunny and hot Friday!

Temps cool down slightly, back to average mid-80s, for the weekend. Saturday could bring an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm again. Storms should be at a bare minimum Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, still with highs in the 80s. The 90° is back by Wednesday, along with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm in the heat of the day!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Storms, then a HOT Friday!

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Hotter temperatures, but a chance of isolated storms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

HOT August temperatures this week; storm chances Thursday PM

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
HOT August temperatures this week with a few chances for T-storms.

Latest News

Forecast

Above average August temperatures this week

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT

Forecast

A Picture Perfect Weather Day Today

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT

Forecast

Sunny Wednesday, then a Hot Friday!

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Sunny Wednesday, then a Hot Friday!

Forecast

The Heat is Back by Friday!

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT

Forecast

Warm today with Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast