City of Sturgis releases new app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis released a new app last week to give rally goers an easy way to find everything from rides to restaurants.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally app was released on July 30 and has around 4000 downloads. The app is meant to mirror the rally website but in a more portable form. And gives visitors access to concert days and times, vendor lists, lodging, and more all in one spot. The city had an app previously but has been working on this one for a few years now.

”We figured, this was going to be the 80th, this would be a great year to launch it because we can do push notices of, “Hey, such and such is playing a concert at this venue tonight”. Remind people,” said Jerry Cole, Sturgis rally and events coordinator. “Or, the mayor’s ride is going off at nine o’clock this morning, be aware.”

Cole hopes by the end of the 80th rally, the app will have 10,000 downloads and double that by the 81st.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.