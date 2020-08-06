Advertisement

City of Sturgis announces traffic modifications and restrictions for Rally

Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This includes the shutdown of roads, traffic allowances for motorcycles and law enforcement and restrictions.

The main altercation is Main Street from Middle Street west to Fourth Street in Sturgis will only allow motorcycle traffic starting Friday.

The city said in a Facebook post that roads will officially close at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and reopen Sunday, Aug. 16.

Other modifications and restrictions include:

First Street, Harley-Davidson Way, and Third Street from Sherman to Lazelle, shall have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Main Street from its intersection with Lazelle to its intersection with 11th Street, and 11th Street from its intersection with Main Street north to its intersection with Lazelle shall have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Sherman Street from Junction to 5th Street will have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

Kinship and Williams from its intersection with Lazelle and north and west to its intersection with 7th Street will have modified traffic and parking restrictions.

The above-modified traffic and parking restrictions on these streets may include the elimination of regular vehicular curbside parking and the restriction of nonmotorcycle vehicular traffic (including bicycle and skateboard).

Allowance for additional handicapped parking, motorcycle parking in the median, one-way traffic along Main Street from Lazelle to 11th Street. 

There will also be allowances for bus parking and stops, taxi parking and stops, and truck-only parking. City vehicles only parking may also be allowed.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Uncle Louie’s Diner in Sturgis is ready for its first rally

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
A diner on Main Street in Sturgis is gearing up for their first rally.

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame has new motorcycles on display

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame is geared up for the rally.

Sturgis Rally

Many hotels and campgrounds are booked up for the rally

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Places to stay during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Unemployed in South Dakota have received $267 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakotans have received about $267 million in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold in the U.S. in mid-March.

Latest News

News

City of Sturgis releases new app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
App gives rally goers an easy way to find everything from rides to restaurants.

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer a threat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

News

Civic Center ‘ready to take on events’ as Rush announce schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
But how will it affect the Civic Center?

Coronavirus

How a Rapid City assisted living facility keeps COVID-free

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention people sixty years old and older who contract COVID 19 are at a greater health risk.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.