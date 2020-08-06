Advertisement

Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

It's seriously cheesy
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.(Source: Quaker Foods, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chester Cheetah must be mighty proud of this cheesy goodness.

Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

The boxes and single-serve cups will be available starting Saturday at Walmart and will later appear at other retailers next year.

The PepsiCo-owned companies are jumping into a market dominated by Kraft and Velveeta.

The idea for Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese came from a fan who was already using Cheetos to make a homemade mac and cheese.

It was so popular, the company decided to come up with their own version of it.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

News

Unemployed in South Dakota have received $267 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakotans have received about $267 million in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold in the U.S. in mid-March.

Latest News

News

City of Sturgis releases new app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
App gives rally goers an easy way to find everything from rides to restaurants.

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer a threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

News

Civic Center ‘ready to take on events’ as Rush announce schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
But how will it affect the Civic Center?

National

Senator Joni Ernst discusses latest in coronavirus relief talks

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Warrant issued for arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dismukes said he maintains his innocence regarding allegations of stealing money from a former employer.