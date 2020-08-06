Advertisement

Buffalo Chip prepares for the Rally during a pandemic

The campground is preparing for the arrival of bikers and how to keep them safe
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Buffalo Chip is a staple of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the 2020 Rally is no different. But, this year is unique because of the pandemic.

Buffalo Chip owner, Rod Woodruff, said there are signs around the campground encouraging social distancing and hand sanitizer is being provided.

The Chip will also be parking bikes in the amphitheater to promote social distancing.

While masks are not required, Woodruff is asking people to at least have them in their possession, out of respect for others, and use personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe.

"They have lived their lives a long time, they have chosen how to live, they make their own choices, they accept the personal responsibility for their own welfare, that's something that you just have to be if you're going to ride a motorcycle out where cars and trucks are going," said Woodruff. "This is no different. These people made their own choices, they're coming, they're going to continue to exercise their choices to protect themselves, their health, and the health of their loved ones that are with them."

A few days out from the Rally, Woodruff estimates there are about the same number of people already at the Chip as there were last year.

