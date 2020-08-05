Advertisement

Sturgis police almost towed cars on wrong road

Dudley Street residents were to move cars for Rally traffic, later police said it was the wrong street.
Sturgis police almost towed cars on wrong road
Sturgis police almost towed cars on wrong road
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mistakes happen. Sturgis police and residents recognized this Tuesday with a street mixup.

Sturgis residents who lived on Dudley Street were surprised to have police at their doors with notes to move their vehicles. However, the police ended up taking those notes back Tuesday.

The police made a mistake. Residents on Dudley Street, on the north side of Sturgis, received the papers saying Dudley Street would be one-way street was going to be turned into a two-way street for the Rally. If their vehicles weren’t moved, they would be towed.

This caused confusion and a slight uproar in the community until the city responded by saying that the notifications were a mistake and that they had the wrong section of the street.

The notes were actually supposed to be distributed a block over.

The city apologized to the neighbors for the miscommunication.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials confirm 1 new COVID-19 death, 89 new cases in South Dakota

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The latest victim was a man in his 70s. South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

South Dakota establishes mental health task force

Updated: 9 hours ago
A special report from our Pierre Bureau newsroom.

Latest News

News

Smaller schools lay out reopening plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
Students will be heading back to the classroom -- but not without some precautions.

News

RCAS delays vote on return to school plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Back to school plan delayed for RCAS

News

Tackling race relations with new recommendations for Rapid City Human Relations Commission

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A doubted commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force suggestions.

News

Backpack giveaway

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

There is typically an increase in traffic leading up the rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

The countdown is on for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.