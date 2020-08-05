Sturgis police almost towed cars on wrong road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mistakes happen. Sturgis police and residents recognized this Tuesday with a street mixup.

Sturgis residents who lived on Dudley Street were surprised to have police at their doors with notes to move their vehicles. However, the police ended up taking those notes back Tuesday.

The police made a mistake. Residents on Dudley Street, on the north side of Sturgis, received the papers saying Dudley Street would be one-way street was going to be turned into a two-way street for the Rally. If their vehicles weren’t moved, they would be towed.

This caused confusion and a slight uproar in the community until the city responded by saying that the notifications were a mistake and that they had the wrong section of the street.

The notes were actually supposed to be distributed a block over.

The city apologized to the neighbors for the miscommunication.

