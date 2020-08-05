RCPD promotes Koch and Holbrook as sergeants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is promoting two of its officers to sergeants Wednesday.

Phil Koch and Chris Holbrook will be reassigned to the RCPD’s Patrol Division in late August as patrol shift supervisors with shift assignments to be determined.

“Sergeants Koch and Holbrook have demonstrated a natural affinity for leadership and the ability to remain cool under pressure throughout their assigned duties with the RCPD,” says Interim Chief of Police Don Hedrick.

Rapid City native, Sgt. Holbrook started with the Rapid City Police Department in 1995 as a K9 handler and school liaison officer. He left and returned in 2018 as a patrol officer and transitioned into a detective role for the Criminal Investigations Division.

Sgt. Koch has been with the department since 2012. He has since served as a Police Training Officer before his transition into the Criminal Investigations Division as a people crimes detective.

“I’m excited to welcome them into their respective roles of frontline supervision within the ranks of our agency,” Hedrick said.

