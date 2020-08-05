Advertisement

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

President Donald Trump will visit Ohio washing machine factory Thursday
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump hopes to scrub-out perceptions of a coronavirus' stain on the national economy with a trip to Ohio.

Thursday, President Trump is expected to announce new steps to bring off-shored jobs and tout his efforts to revitalize manufacturing at the Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio.

White House Economic advisor Peter Navarro argues a 2018 tax on Whirlpool’s overseas competition translated into better business for the company. He said Whirlpool is an example of the effectiveness of the President’s trade policies which he credits for creating half-a-million manufacturing jobs.

“The record is the record on this, said Navarro, “President Trump is the jobs president, I would argue the greatest jobs president in history. He’s the president who has the backs of American workers. The blue-collar workers who work with their hands.”

But, statewide, Ohio lost about 44,000 jobs in that sector over the last year, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) argues the president abandoned workers. “He came to Youngstown and he said don’t sell your homes, those jobs are coming back to Lordstown General Motors workers,” he said of the high-profile auto plant shutdown, “and then he didn’t lift a finger to help those jobs come back…. The president has been an abject failure in terms of manufacturing.”

Brown contends the Republican-backed tax cuts -- which the president signed into law in 2017 – encouraged companies to send more jobs overseas.

Across the country, manufacturing jobs rose steadily out of the Great Recession, plateauing before the pandemic and tanking in the midst of it. Early numbers do suggest those jobs are starting to tick back up again.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

