Advertisement

Sturgis residents rent homes to rally-goers

The 80th Rally could bring in an average of 250,000 visitors, who stay in everything from hotels, to rented homes, to tents.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is revving up giving some homeowners the chance to rent out their space.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is revving up giving some homeowners the chance to rent out their space.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is revving up giving some homeowners the chance to rent out their space.

“This is the first year we’ve decided to do it. So, it being a big anniversary year, my husband and I decided, you know what, let’s give it a shot, let’s rent the house,” said Teresa Cox from Lead, SD.

People rent their homes for a number of reasons including getting their own vacation, making a little money, and even making lasting friendships.

“Renting the house provides a little bit of extra income,” said Cox. “I was able to buy a new fridge for the house here, I got four new windows put in that we desperately needed up here, so that was kind of our main reason for wanting to do it.”

“People come from Amsterdam, I’ve had people come from the UK, this year, I was going to have people from Spain come, however, due to the COVID, they had to cancel. So, I’ve had people from Florida, Ohio, Colorado, all over, and so it’s just been like I said lasting relationships and friendships,” said Patti Weber from Sturgis, SD.

Because of the pandemic, Cox and Weber used word of mouth to rent out their properties.

“Usually I rent it out through Airbnb,” said Weber. “This year I did block out a lot of spots because of the COVID, and so this year I decided it could be word of mouth and let friends bring friends, just because like I said, because of the COVID.”

The Rally brings in an average of 450,000 visitors, who stay in everything from hotels, to rented homes, to tents in someone’s yard.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID Doctor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
There are almost five million cases of COVID according to the CDC.

News

Law Enforcement for Rally

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Safety is always a concern during the Sturgis Rally, and this year's concerns are unique.

News

Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club remains outside of Stugis City limits

Updated: 43 minutes ago
After months of debate, the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club will remain independent from the city of Sturgis.

News

Harley Davidson travel ban prevents corporate employees from attending Sturgis Rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Days before the official start of the rally, Sturgis has around 330 vendors

Latest News

News

Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed a judge’s order that shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis residents can now apply for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Residents of Sturgis can now fill out an application and apply for COVID-19 testing.

News

On Pine Ridge, preserving language means protecting elders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation is doing everything it can to help people stay at home, fearing that the pandemic could take a disproportionate toll on an elderly population that maintains the language and culture of the tribe.

Economy

Dealing with credit card debt? Here are some tips on how to pay it off

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Credit card debt can be tough. Here are some tips on how to get back on track.