Advertisement

Officials confirm 1 new COVID-19 death, 89 new cases in South Dakota

South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 has claimed an additional life in South Dakota, according to the latest coronavirus report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The latest victim was a man in his 70s. South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials also confirmed 89 new cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 9,168. Active cases rose by 16 to 951.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 43.

South Dakota processed 993 new tests Wednesday, just under nine percent of which came back positive. The test positivity rate for the past week is seven percent.

The Department of Health also released statistics on its monthly testing goals. The state aims to process 44,233 tests per month. It came within 97 percent of that goal in June and surpassed the goal in July.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Girl, 12, wins contest to name big Campbell County sheriff’s vehicle

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Unit held a contest to name a Caiman.

News

RCPD promotes Koch and Holbrook as sergeants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Rapid City is promoting two of its officers to sergeants Wednesday.

News

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.

News

Sturgis police almost towed cars on wrong road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Sturgis residents who lived on Dudley Street were surprised to have police at their doors with notes to move their vehicles.

Latest News

News

South Dakota establishes mental health task force

Updated: 11 hours ago
A special report from our Pierre Bureau newsroom.

News

Smaller schools lay out reopening plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
Students will be heading back to the classroom -- but not without some precautions.

News

RCAS delays vote on return to school plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Back to school plan delayed for RCAS

News

Tackling race relations with new recommendations for Rapid City Human Relations Commission

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A doubted commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force suggestions.

News

Backpack giveaway

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

There is typically an increase in traffic leading up the rally

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.