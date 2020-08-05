Officials confirm 1 new COVID-19 death, 89 new cases in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 has claimed an additional life in South Dakota, according to the latest coronavirus report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The latest victim was a man in his 70s. South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials also confirmed 89 new cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 9,168. Active cases rose by 16 to 951.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 43.

South Dakota processed 993 new tests Wednesday, just under nine percent of which came back positive. The test positivity rate for the past week is seven percent.

The Department of Health also released statistics on its monthly testing goals. The state aims to process 44,233 tests per month. It came within 97 percent of that goal in June and surpassed the goal in July.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

