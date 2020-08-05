Advertisement

Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club remains outside of Stugis City limits

Tuesday, the city voted 737-421 against plans to annex the historic racetrack into city limits.
Jackpine Gypsies (KOTA TV)
Jackpine Gypsies (KOTA TV) (KOTA)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After months of debate, the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club will remain independent from the city of Sturgis.

Preliminary results show that the measure failed -- Tuesday, the city voted 737-421 against plans to annex the historic racetrack into city limits. The vote count was reported on the city’s Facebook page.

Preliminary results for the jackpine gypsie annexation vote, yes 421, no 737. Votes will be canvassed within six days.

Posted by City of Sturgis, SD on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

The vote made it so the city will not own the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club. The racetrack will maintain its autonomy from the city.

Brett Winsell, a spokesperson for the Jackpine Gypsies organization, said in February that the group wasn’t opposed to annexation.

“We realize that time moves on and we don’t want to stand in the way of progress, but the bottom line is we are a hill and a floodplain and all the surrounding territory is hills so we don’t see where we lend ourselves to development,” he said in February. “We want to stay right here. We want to keep doing what we are doing.”

Those results will now be canvassed over the next six days. We will bring you more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buffalo Chip and COVID

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Buffalo Chip is a staple of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and this year is no different.

News

COVID Doctor

Updated: 11 minutes ago
There are almost five million cases of COVID according to the CDC.

News

Sturgis COVID Testing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Mass COVID-19 testing in Sturgis is set for after the rally, on Friday, August 21.

News

Law Enforcement for Rally

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Safety is always a concern during the Sturgis Rally, and this year's concerns are unique.

Latest News

News

Harley Davidson travel ban prevents corporate employees from attending Sturgis Rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Days before the official start of the rally, Sturgis has around 330 vendors

News

Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed a judge’s order that shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis residents can now apply for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Residents of Sturgis can now fill out an application and apply for COVID-19 testing.

News

On Pine Ridge, preserving language means protecting elders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation is doing everything it can to help people stay at home, fearing that the pandemic could take a disproportionate toll on an elderly population that maintains the language and culture of the tribe.