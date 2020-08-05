Advertisement

“It’s crazy” Trump says of Nevada’s mail-in voting decision

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) - In a broadcast exclusive, Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro pressed President Donald Trump on the issue of mail-in-voting.

The president said he believes universal mail-in ballots are “very, very dangerous.” He called Nevada’s plan to allow all active voters to vote by mail “crazy” and plans to sue the state over the decision.

President Trump said he doesn’t believe the U.S. Postal Service is prepared to safely handle a large influx of mail-in-ballots. He also called into question the efficiency of the process.

States that allow mail-in voting generally have security measures in place like using barcodes, tracking ballots, matching signatures, and keeping voter rolls up-to-date.

On Tuesday, the president also said he believes Florida’s mail-in system is safe and secure, because the state has nearly 20 years of experience allowing mail-in voting.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

Jacqueline Policastro:

You’re thinking about issuing an executive order on mail-in voting. What would that even look like?

President Trump:

Well, we’re going to see, but the post office, I can’t imagine, is equipped to do this. All of a sudden, you have millions of ballots. Now absentee ballots are good. Where you request a ballot, you get it. It’s a process you have to go through. But the universal mail-in ballots are very, very dangerous. I don’t think it works. I’ll be honest. And I want it to work. I think it’s good for me. In Nevada, they passed something yesterday. They passed it two days ago.

Jacqueline Policastro:

You’re suing Nevada, correct?

President Trump:

Yeah, we’re suing. It’s crazy, they passed it late at night. They didn’t have public meetings. They didn’t have anything. And results can be in seven days after the election. That means you’re not even going to know who won on election night because—

Jacqueline Policastro:

Well, look sir, Democrats say you’re trying to suppress the vote.

President Trump:

No, not trying to suppress it. I want to have the vote. I want to actually have the vote. I want to have the real vote. I don’t want an election to be stolen from either party. I don’t want it to be stolen. But when they give the post office virtually no notice, and they say, “We’re going to give millions of ballots out and you have to go and deliver them and do whatever you have to do.” I mean, how can anything run like this?

To watch the full interview with President Trump, click here.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

Politics

RNC talks about President Trump and the Republican convention

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Visiting Mt. Rushmore was just one of the many things on the President's agenda.

Latest News

Politics

NASCAR driver to race ‘Trump 2020’ vehicle sponsored by pro-Trump PAC

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT
A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.

Politics

Senator Rounds plans to wear a mask and attend the fireworks at Mt. Rushmore

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
United States Senator Mike Rounds plans a trip to Mt. Rushmore for the fireworks display

Politics

Local politicians share concerns over event at Mount Rushmore

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With President Donald Trump visiting the area to celebrate the Fourth of July, some local politicians are sharing their concerns about such an event during the pandemic.

Politics

Sports betting campaign continues, despite COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Sports betting will be on the November 2020 ballot, but the educational campaign has been slightly delayed because of the pandemic.

Politics

Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television's Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House.

Politics

A sheriff's captain opposes the two marijuana questions on the 2020 S.D. ballots

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
South Dakotans will consider two marijuana questions on the November 2020 ballot.