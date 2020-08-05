Advertisement

HOT August temperatures this week; storm chances Thursday PM

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A very warm end to the first week of August with a couple chances to see some rain. There may be a few showers well south of Rapid City near the South Dakota and Nebraska border this evening. Here in Rapid City, we will be quiet with clear skies. The second chance to see some rain will come Thursday evening into the overnight hours Friday. The storms on Thursday have the potential to be on the stronger side. Friday does have the chance to be the warmest day of August so far, with a high of 93. Another disturbance may move into the area Saturday evening. Warmer temperatures hold through the weekend with more sunshine mixed in.

