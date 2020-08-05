Advertisement

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Missing Native American office
Missing Native American office
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.

This is the second of seven federal offices for Operation Lady Justice opened Tuesday in Rapid City, which is geared toward investigating cold cases involving missing and murdered American Indians.

Interior Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Economic Development for Indian Affairs Mark Cruz, a member of the Klamath Tribes in Oregon, and Administration for Native Americans Commissioner and member of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Jeannie Hovland, were joined by representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for South Dakota and tribal government and law enforcement officials at the opening.

The office will be one of seven created by President Donald Trump as part of the Operation Lady Justice Task Force. The initiative aims to develop protocols for law enforcement to respond to missing and slain Native American persons cases and to improve data and information collection.

The first office opening was on July 27, 2020, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Other offices will be located in Billings, Montana; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Phoenix, Arizona; Anchorage, Alaska; and Nashville, Tennessee.

A way for top federal officials to engage, coordinate and work with tribal governments on developing strategies to address the crisis, the Operation Lady Justice Task Force is working to collect and manage data across jurisdictions; establish protocols for new and unsolved cases; establish multi-jurisdictional cold case teams; improve the response to investigative challenges; and provide clarity on the roles, authorities and jurisdiction for those involved. It is also charged with providing a report to the President of its work and accomplishments in meeting the executive order’s mandate.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Service’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, known as NamUs, has led to the development and implementation of new tribal-affiliation data fields to assist law enforcement with capturing information to track missing and murdered persons in Indian Country. Since the addition of these new data fields last year, there has been a 60 percent increase in Native-person entries into the system.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials confirm 1 new COVID-19 death, 89 new cases in South Dakota

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The latest victim was a man in his 70s. South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Sturgis police almost towed cars on wrong road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Sturgis residents who lived on Dudley Street were surprised to have police at their doors with notes to move their vehicles.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

South Dakota establishes mental health task force

Updated: 9 hours ago
A special report from our Pierre Bureau newsroom.

Latest News

News

Smaller schools lay out reopening plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
Students will be heading back to the classroom -- but not without some precautions.

News

RCAS delays vote on return to school plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Back to school plan delayed for RCAS

News

Tackling race relations with new recommendations for Rapid City Human Relations Commission

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A doubted commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force suggestions.

News

Backpack giveaway

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

There is typically an increase in traffic leading up the rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

The countdown is on for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.