Advertisement

Doctor talks about the impact of treating COVID-19 patients

The wing of the hospital that was supposed to be used for the pandemic.
The wing of the hospital that was supposed to be used for the pandemic.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ”COVID-19 is real. It’s here. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it take people’s lives,” says ICU Physician Matt Anderson.

Medical professionals are on the front lines of the pandemic.

“It’s been different. This is a novel disease, something we’ve never seen before so it’s really kind of pushed the boundaries of medicine,” says Anderson.

Right now there is no cure or vaccine for the virus, leading doctors and nurses to do what they can for their patients.

“As they get worse or get better, that relationship changes and especially for our staff and our nurses who are at the bedside with them 24 hours a day, they develop strong relationships with these patients in addition to their families over the telephone and it’s really hard when you’re taking care of somebody for 20 days and things don’t go the direction we all want, it’s hard,” says Anderson.

Hard for everyone involved, something the staff at Monument Health hasn’t seen in a while.

"I would say this has been probably one of the most emotional times that we've had in at least the history of my short time in the intensive care unit over the last three years here."

Patients who are dealing with the virus can be in the hospital from a few days to months at a time.

Time away from their friends and family.

“Not having families be able to come in and see their loved ones is really hard. Talking about how sick somebody is and trying to show empathy, try to show how much you care about that person over a telephone is very difficult,” says Anderson.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sturgis is known as the “motorcycle mecca,” but a new museum is trading two wheels for four.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The museum has many cars for you to experience.

News

Girl, 12, wins contest to name big Campbell County sheriff’s vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Unit held a contest to name a Caiman.

News

RCPD promotes Koch and Holbrook as sergeants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Rapid City is promoting two of its officers to sergeants Wednesday.

News

Officials confirm 1 new COVID-19 death, 89 new cases in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest victim was a man in his 70s. South Dakota has 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

Latest News

News

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.

News

Sturgis police almost towed cars on wrong road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Sturgis residents who lived on Dudley Street were surprised to have police at their doors with notes to move their vehicles.

News

South Dakota establishes mental health task force

Updated: 12 hours ago
A special report from our Pierre Bureau newsroom.

News

Smaller schools lay out reopening plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
Students will be heading back to the classroom -- but not without some precautions.

News

RCAS delays vote on return to school plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Back to school plan delayed for RCAS

News

Tackling race relations with new recommendations for Rapid City Human Relations Commission

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A doubted commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force suggestions.