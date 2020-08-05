Advertisement

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent

In this frame grab from NASA TV video, astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley laugh during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Houston. The two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown carried out by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.
In this frame grab from NASA TV video, astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley laugh during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Houston. The two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown carried out by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.(NASA TV via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts on SpaceX’s first crew flight said Tuesday that their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a smooth splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Two days after returning from the International Space Station, NASA’s Bob Behnken described in vivid detail their wild ride home. SpaceX had provided Behnken and Doug Hurley video and audio of previous splashdowns, so they wouldn’t be startled during the test flight.

“Once we descended a little bit into the atmosphere, the Dragon really, it came alive,” Behnken said from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The thrusters that keep the capsule on track were firing almost continuously, he said.

“It doesn’t sound like a machine, it sounds like an animal coming through the atmosphere, with all the puffs that are happening from the thrusters and the atmospheric noise,” Behnken said.

When the trunk of the capsule fell away as planned and again when the parachutes jerked open, Behnken said it felt like “getting hit in the back of a chair with a baseball bat, just a crack.”

The astronauts encountered 4.2 Gs — or 4.2 times the force of Earth's gravity — as they descended.

Hurley said he’s “almost kind of speechless” at how well the capsule performed and how well the two-month mission went.

SpaceX became the first private company to send astronauts into orbit with the May 30 liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, ending a nine-year launch drought from home soil for NASA astronauts. NASA had been relying solely on Russia to ferry astronauts to the space station since the retirement of the shuttles in 2011.

“One of the things that we’re most proud of is bringing launch capability back to the Florida coast, back to America, and of course, landing safely at the end of all of that,” Behnken said.

It was the first splashdown for NASA astronauts in 45 years. Russian capsules launch from Kazakhstan and return there, too — on land.

The biggest surprise came right after Sunday afternoon's splashdown, when close to two dozen pleasure boats rushed toward the capsule, bobbing not quite 40 miles (64 kilometers) off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

Two Coast Guard vessels stayed the required 10 miles (16 kilometers) away, but their requests for the public to stay away were ignored, putting themselves, the astronauts and the recovery team at risk, officials noted.

Hurley said the capsule’s windows were scorched from reentry and so neither he nor Behnken could see “the other flotilla that was out there.”

“We certainly appreciate the folks wanting to participate in the event, but there are some safety aspects ... we’ll have to take a look at because it just can’t happen (again) like it did before,” Hurley said.

The opening of the hatch was delayed because of traces of escaping rocket fuel fumes — toxic to breathe — around the capsule.

“Just a word to the wise for folks who have ideas of coming that close again in the future,” Behnken said. “We take extreme precautions to make sure it is safe and we do that for a reason.”

As they waited for the hatch to open, the astronauts tested the on-board satellite phone, putting in a call to SpaceX’s control center, which promptly said “standby” and left them hanging. So then they called the NASA flight director as well as their wives in Houston. NASA requested the test after an astronaut whose Russian launch was aborted in 2018 ended up with incorrect or missing numbers on the crew’s sat phone, according to Hurley.

Behnken said it’s his turn now to support his wife, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, who will fly on the same Dragon next spring once it’s refurbished.

They had promised their 6-year-old son, Theo, a dog once this test flight ended. The puppy will be arriving in about two weeks, he said, once Theo understands how much work is required.

“Otherwise, it will be my dog instead of his.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Sidestepping Congress, Trump says he will act to deliver Americans another stimulus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
In a broadcast exclusive, the president says he wants to extend the $600 weekly benefit to unemployed Americans.

National

Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National

President Trump discusses mail-in voting

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Tackling race relations with new recommendations for Rapid City Human Relations Commission

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A doubted commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force suggestions.

Latest News

News

Backpack giveaway

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

There is typically an increase in traffic leading up the rally

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

The countdown is on for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

HRC task force

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Will the Rapid City school district see fewer teachers this year?

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.