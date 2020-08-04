Warm today with Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated thunderstorms are possible today as an upper level disturbance and surface trough move through the area. The storms will be quite isolated and may mostly end up being east of the Black Hills and in southwest South Dakota.

Wednesday will be dry and pleasantly warm with highs in the 80s. Hot 90s return by Friday and the weekend. As the hot air returns, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Thursday afternoon and evening.

