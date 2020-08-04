Advertisement

Sunny Wednesday, then a Hot Friday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have a quiet night with mainly clear skies and a sunny Wednesday to follow. We’re still tracking a small storm that will move thru late Thursday, and an isolated storm or two is possible.

Warmer air returns to end the week and for the weekend. An isolated storm or two also possible late Saturday, otherwise fairly dry for the start of the Sturgis Rally!

