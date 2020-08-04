Advertisement

South Dakota sees one COVID-19 death on Tuesday

It brings the state’s death total to 136
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)
Aug. 4, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

The latest victim was a man over the age of 80. The state did not record which county the man resided. It brings the state’s death total to 136.

The state has had 9,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March. Currently, 935 of those cases are active.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 42 on Tuesday.

The state processed 733 tests Tuesday, 8% of which came back positive.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

