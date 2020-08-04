Advertisement

Number of coronavirus cases linked to church camp tops 90

Camp Judson outbreak
Camp Judson outbreak
By Jack Caudill
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The number of COVID-19 cases inked to a Black Hills church camp is now up to 96. The South Dakota Department of Health says 44 of the 93 South Dakota cases have recovered and no one has had to be hospitalized. There have also been three cases out of the 43 out-of-state people at the camp. The Health Department says there were a total of 328 people at Camp Judson outside of Keystone. Just under a third of the South Dakota residents at the camp have now tested positive. The average age of the people coming down with the virus is 15 and They have ranged from the five-to-nine year old group all the way up to the 70-to-74 year old age group. The state says 77 percent of the cases are from Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties with nine percent coming from Pennington County.

Latest News

National

COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
"Far apart." That's how close Democrats and Republicans say they are on agreeing to another pandemic stimulus package as COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.

National

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES
South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 Ga. school district employees positive for virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year's second quarter.

Coronavirus

Some parents forming ‘pandemic pods’ to teach their kids

Updated: 8 hours ago
It’s August, and kids are going back to school. Some children will go to physical classrooms, but some parents are forming what are being called “pandemic pods.”

News

More than 9,000 total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

Updated: 8 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Coronavirus

California becomes first state to top 500,000 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
It's a record that no one envies.

News

250K expected to come to Sturgis Rally, stirring virus concerns

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 250,000 people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota, seeking the freedom of cruising the boundless landscapes in a state that has skipped lockdowns.