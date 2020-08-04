New restaurant in Deadwood opens its doors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new restaurant has opened its doors with an official ribbon-cutting in Deadwood Monday.

Snitches located in the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort is a Gatsby-esque-themed eatery offering a farm-to-table menu in an elevated setting.

Executive Chef Tucker Walton was on hand for the ribbon-cutting saying he has anxiously awaited this day ... and says he is humbled and honored to introduce his philosophy of food and service to the South Dakota area.

“Everything from picking out silverware to meeting with farmers really trying to develop as seasonal and local farm to table kind of concept as we can,” Walton said. “Lots of time on the wine list, we have a pretty eclectic wine list.”

Snitches will have an alternative menu for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

