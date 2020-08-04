Advertisement

New additions to Veterans Honor Banner Project in 2020

For the first time, a Lakota code talker will be featured.
185 veteran banners will be hung this year throughout Rapid City.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every year you can spot the banners hanging in downtown honoring the veterans in the Black Hills area. But expect to see some new additions this year.

What started off as a project to honor World War Two veterans three years ago, sparked into a yearly tradition.

This year, sponsors helped create a line up to honor 185 veterans throughout the downtown Rapid City area and along Canyon Lake Drive.

For the first time, a Lakota code talker will be featured in the banner project, with the hope to find more to honor.

The chairman of the project said they are working on creating a veteran alley, similar to art alley, to kick up the commemoration up a notch in the future.

”We thought we had a perfect spot right across from the ice rink on the northwest of the moving and storage building, in that alley. But when I talk to the [owners] apparently they rather follow with the historic society and I think we might too. So, that project is on hold right now,” Bill Casper, the chairman for the Veterans Honor Banner Project, said.

Casper also mentioned on Monday’s night city council meeting, that he would like to keep the banners up all summer for tourists to view as they walk downtown admiring the president statues. A request he hopes the city council will consider.

The banners will start going up in early September.

