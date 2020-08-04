Dog takes rattlesnake bite for owner by Centennial Trail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Friday, Devin Diede was hiking with his wife Alex when they encountered a rattlesnake right before they stepped on to Centennial Trail by Sheridan Lake.

Neither one noticed the rattlesnake, but their dog, the 11-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, did. Bear was bitten by the rattlesnake.

“Alex would have stepped on the snake and bit her if Bear had not been there to take the bite,” Devin said.

He’s a tough little guy and most definitely a hero.

The snake didn’t rattle at all until after it had struck, Devin noted, so they weren’t entirely sure Bear was bitten. “He didn’t he didn’t yip or bark” and they couldn’t find the puncture wounds.

They laid him down and noticed he wouldn't put weight on his front leg. At that point, they knew they had to get bear to the vet immediately.

Alex carried Bear two miles as fast as they could to get back to the car and they headed to the veterinarian. It took about an hour and a half to get him to medical help. by the time they made it to help, Bear could no longer walk.

“Thankfully, the veterinarians and technicians at the emergency animal clinic in Rapid City were wonderful. The vet took him and immediately started a blood transfusion,” Decin said.

It was “heartbreaking” for Alex and Devin to leave bear at the vet overnight, not knowing if he would live or not. the vet determined that the bite was on his chest near his shoulder, and thankfully, there was only one puncture wound.

Saturday morning the vet called Alex and Devin and said that Bear’s bloodwork was great, and incredibly, Alex and Devin could go and get him after only 24 hours.

“He’s doing surprisingly well. He’s walking around just fine and as happy as could be. He’s a tough little guy and most definitely a hero,” Devin said.

