Canoeist attempting cross-country journey paddles in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has a special traveler passing through right now. If his journey is successful, he’ll become the first solo canoeist to pass through the country continuously.

Neal Moore is a published author and former CNN contributor, who has traveled the world as a way to draw inspiration for his work.

“What I’m doing is connecting 22 rivers across 22 states that’s going to take roughly 22 months,” Moore said.

Moore has completed similar journeys down the Mississippi River and the Columbia River. Despite all his travel, that is his first time ever in South Dakota.

“The rugged natural beauty, I’ve just found the sunsets and sunrises and just the storms that sweep across the river are unbelievably beautiful also potentially dangerous.”

Moore has been able to find refuges along his journey with people of similar interests. In addition, he has gotten a little advice.

“I’m his local meteorology guru for wind speed and direction and other assorted facts about the river,” said Randy Birch, an avid water sports enthusiast.

If successful, Moore’s journey will end at one of America’s most famous landmarks.

“The end game is to come down the Hudson River, to New York City, I plan to circle around the Statue of Liberty, land at Liberty Park in New Jersey. The backdrop is going to be Lady Liberty, with Manhattan behind it,” he said.

Moore has been in South Dakota for about two weeks after coming down from Bismarck, North Dakota. He will be in the state for about two more weeks if everything goes according to plan, and will exit out the Southeastern part of South Dakota going towards Omaha.

