12 people hospitalized after hot air balloon crash in Wyoming

A total of 36 people crashed into the ground on Monday morning.
A pair of hot-air balloons lie in a field just south of Teton Village in Wyoming after a crash Monday, Aug. 3 .Twelve people were hospitalized after the crash.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON HOLE, W.Y. (CNN) - A dozen people were hospitalized in Wyoming on Monday after a hot air balloon crash, officials said.

Three hot air balloons carrying a total of 36 people crashed into the ground on Monday morning, according to Jackson Hole Fire Chief Brady Hansen.

Hansen said authorities received a call just after 8 a.m. local time that three sightseeing balloons had gone down near the foothills of the Teton Village Resort Community, which is located about 12 miles northwest of Jackson.

Of the 36 people on board the balloons, 11 were transported to local hospitals and one was transported to a level 1 trauma center in Idaho Falls, Hansen said.

It appears the pilots experienced an unexpected downdraft of winds that forced the balloons down, Hansen said, adding that the NTSB and FAA will further investigate.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

