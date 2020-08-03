Advertisement

South Dakota Mines unveils new logo

By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Earlier today the South Dakota School of Mines unveiled their new name and logo.

Their previous ‘M’ logo was always accompanied by the full name, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, due to a requirement by the University of Michigan.

Now with this new logo. it gives the university a sense of brand cohesiveness they didn’t have before.

In a press release, the university says, “Borrowing the historic, yet timeless, black lettering of the university’s official seal, the new mark conveys a sense of calculated movement with lines that transition from thick to thin and precise notched corners that evoke a sense of progressive curiosity.”

The logo isn’t the only thing that has changed, University President Jim Rankin says the school has gone by many different names in the past and they have now figured out a new call name.

”We went back and just simplified it to South Dakota Mines, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is still our official name, we haven’t changed that, but our call name is going to be South Dakota Mines now and just standardize on that.”

Over the next few weeks, the university will be rolling out the new branding across campus.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Snitches opening

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Deadwood grants

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

New logo

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Standoff

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Custer Street Homicide

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rapid City Police ask for community’s help with recent high profile cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Community help can be the missing piece to an investigation.

News

South Dakota gets $6.8 million for education during COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded South Dakota $6.8 million to support the state’s efforts in serving students during the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

News

Homicide on Custer Street under police investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
A shooting incident on Custer Street is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died in the hospital due to injuries.

News

More than 9,000 total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday.