Advertisement

Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert.
Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert.(Source: USDA/CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert. It covers ready-to-eat products containing diced green chilies recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods.

The USDA notice listed select products shipped nationwide under José Olé, Casa Mamita and Walmart’s Great Value brand. They were made by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego.

The agency says not to consume the listed products but to throw out or return them.

There haven’t yet been any confirmed reports of health issues related to consumption of the products.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tombstone, 'Town too tough to die,' faces coronavirus challenges

Updated: moments ago
|
As the coronavirus continues to spread through Arizona, we’ve learned no community is immune to its impact. That includes Tombstone.

National

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking, 1 from Wisconsin

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

National

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

Updated: 1 hours ago
A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats reported progress over the weekend even as they highlighted their differences.

National

Idaho hearing could offer new details in missing kids’ case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Over the weekend, Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida as officials kept a close eye on the storm while dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus.

National

Missing 18-year-old found alive in Wash. woods after 9 days of searching

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities say the young woman walked away from her car, which had run out of gas along a rural highway. For reasons unknown, she went into the woods and likely got lost there.

National

'It's a miracle': Rescuers find missing young woman deep in Wash. woods

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Authorities say the 18-year-old walked away from her car, which had run out of gas along a rural highway. For reasons unknown, she went into the woods and likely got lost there.

National

Ga. parents die four days apart from COVID-19, leaving teenage son orphaned

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The 17-year-old says he and his parents took all the proper precautions, but they all tested positive for COVID-19. He doesn't know how they contracted the virus.