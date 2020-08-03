Rapid City female featured on Missing Persons Monday lacks photo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

An eighteen-year-old Rapid City female, Victoria Guerue, was featured on the first Missing Persons Monday YouTube video, but there’s no photo of her. As the series continues, a major hurdle in trying to find these missing individuals can been seen-- the lack of a photo.

The poster for Victoria Guerue only has a description of her appearance. Unfortunately she is not the only one.

For example, Bella Apple, a six-year-old girl who went missing and was reported to Rapid City Police, also lacks a photo.

With no images it makes it even harder for the public to identify the missing.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he doesn’t give up on people who have no photos, and continues to highlight them on his video series, known as “Missing Persons Monday.”

Ravnsborg wants to keep the public aware of this issue and hopes the series attracts even more attention.

”You may know someone one week, that still helps one case and one family, so, look every Monday. #MissingPersonsMondaySD is our hashtag. And maybe you can find and help us with one case,” Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says.

There are 4 cases highlighted in the series so far, and 3 out of the 4 are Native Americans. Ravnsborg says he hopes to work with all 9 tribes in South Dakota, and to highlight Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in the program.

