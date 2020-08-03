Advertisement

Pleasant Start to the Week; Storms Possible Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be a continuation of the weekend’s weather pattern with sunny skies and slightly below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the southeast.

An upper level trough will move across southern Canada Tuesday into Wednesday. This will trigger a few thunderstorms in Wyoming today, of which a few may move into western South Dakota late tonight. Tuesday will be a more active day with scattered thunderstorms likely. One or two storms could be strong to severe Tuesday with hail and gusty winds.

Wednesday will be a dry day, but there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms again on Thursday with warmer temperatures.

