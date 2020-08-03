Advertisement

Homicide on Custer Street under police investigation

Police are now investigating a shooting incident as a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A shooting incident on Custer Street is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died in the hospital due to injuries.

Reports say a male lying in the street, bleeding near Custer Street and Dilger Avenue. Police were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, police noted the man had received gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later declared deceased.

The identity of the shooting victim is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin can be made.

This is an active ongoing investigation being undertaken by both the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. As detectives and investigators work to follow up on every lead in the case, law enforcement is asking that anyone with security cameras in the area of the shooting check their footage for the 1:45 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. timeframe for any suspicious activity.

