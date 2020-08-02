Advertisement

Sunshine to start the work week, storm chances Tuesday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More sunshine in store for the start of the work week, but we are tracking a disturbance Monday overnight into Tuesday. A small shortwave system will be moving into the area Tuesday morning bringing showers and thunderstorms, some strong. However, this system will likely be hit and miss around the Black Hills and the Northern Plains. Right now it looks have two rounds of storms, one in the morning and another in the afternoon hours. More sunshine and above average temperatures by the end of next week.

