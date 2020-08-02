Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hasn’t even started and the streets are full of visitors

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially start till Friday but it seems bikers and tourists are showing up early.

Despite the pandemic, the annual motorcycle rally is a go and although it hasn’t officially started, the streets are filled with bikers, vendors, and spectators. On average, the 10-day event brings in 450,000 visitors.

Some of the people already here say they wanted to beat the crowd, needed a vacation, or just wanted some extra time at an event they love.

”Everything’s canceled, our Iowa State Fair was canceled, we go to that a lot, so we’re actually staying longer days since we are not having that now, we’re going to spend a few more days here,” said Jeff Hall, from Iowa.

Hall says he wanted to give his wife an opportunity to experience the rally before the crowds get too crazy.

They aren’t the only people who planned a summer vacation around the rally.

”We planned it,” said Tammy Owens and Jim Kalbflesh, from West Virginia. “We hit Badlands on the way and now we’re going to go over to Deadwood and visit there, Mount Rushmore tomorrow and then head to Wyoming. We wanted to check this place out, get some t-shirts, make sure that we’re here before the crowd gets here.”

Early visitors also say it’s a chance to enjoy but stay away from the expected big crowds as the pandemic lingers.

