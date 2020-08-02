RCPD looking for teen connected to Friday shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police are looking for 14-year-old Loyalty Morrison.

Police say he may be armed and if spotted to not approach him.

He is wanted for questioning for a shooting early Friday morning on Hemlock Street.

Police say one person ended up going to the hospital due to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing but if you do spot Morrison call the police at 605-394-4131 or you can send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the info to 847411.

