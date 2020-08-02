Advertisement

Pepper spray training is more than unforgettable

Pennington County's new correctional officers receive OC spray training in Rapid City.
Pennington County's new correctional officers receive OC spray training in Rapid City.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Did you know that the correctional officers and deputies in Pennington County Sheriff’s Office actually get pepper sprayed as part of their training?

Tim Malone, training coordinator at Pennington County Sheriff’s office says, the training is needed for anyone who carries pepper spray. By being sprayed, he says, they understand the effect of the spray, and have empathy for those who are sprayed. The sheriff’s office has been doing this for at least 25 years, in an effort to ensure their officers and deputies know how to use force reasonably.

“Part of that whole process is exposing correctional officers and deputies to the less lethal options that we have available,” says Tony Verchio, training manager at Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

“They will go through a taser training on top of this, so that will come down the road, same thing, we will expose them to the effect of the taser and how it can impact those they are using on,” Tim Malone talks of what is next for the training.

Both Malone and Verchio say, they’ve had pepper spray and taser training in the past, and it’s an experience they won’t forget.

