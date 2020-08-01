Sacred Earth Conservancy hopes to bring people of all races together

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group started in Georgia by two brothers during the Standing Rock pipeline protests had plans to visit Wounded Knee for part of Smudge across America 2020. According to the VP for the group ... the goal of Sacred Earth Conservancy is to “Further the stewardship for the environment and earth through education”

The Sacred Earth Conservancy started just a few years ago but already helped elders in Pine Ridge with preparing their homes for winter.

They also had plans to come to South Dakota to begin their Smudge across America tour that would start at Wounded Knee before moving counterclockwise and ending at Plymouth Rock ... with the goal of bringing everyone together.

“Asking the Lakota people for forgiveness for that particular incident as a nation. All of us, not about skin color or ethnicity, but America as a whole to make amends,” Rob Ervin

The group is still planning the tour but has no start date has been selected for the smudge tour.

They would also like to eventually establish summer camps as well.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.