More sunshine and cooler temps. Storm threat next week.

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pleasant start to the month of August with temperatures in the upper 70′s and low 80′s. This is a great weekend to get outside and complete any outdoor projects or get a breath of fresh air. Temperatures will stay mild for the start of the week, but will increase by next weekend. More sunshine is on tap for Monday, but we are tracking a small disturbance in British Columbia that may bring showers and storms into Southwest South Dakota next week. Some storms may be strong to severe. Toward the end of the week, temperatures will climb to near normal for month of August (upper 80s and 90s).

