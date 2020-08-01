Advertisement

Here’s why you should consider an eye exam before you send your child back to school

For most kids, a yearly check-up is recommended.
He is getting his eyes checked.
He is getting his eyes checked.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As parents check off items on their child’s school supply list, they may be forgetting something, a routine eye exam.

“Our vision is responsible for 80% of learning, all of the information that’s going into our brain. To ensure that they’re able to learn all of the information that they need to, we want to make sure that their eyes are at the healthiest,” says the CEO and optometrist for Infinity Eyecare, Dr. Shane Clark.

Clark says they saw an increase of patients who were having headaches and eye strain at the end of this last school year because of the amount of virtual work they were doing.

“So, we want to make sure that they’re ready and at their best before they begin this year,” says Clark.

For most kids, a yearly check-up is recommended.

Limiting screen time is important even though it may be difficult.

“The twenty twenty twenty rule. For every twenty minutes, a person is on a digital device; we want to take at least twenty seconds to look at something twenty feet away. This will allow your eyes to relax from their near focus, out into the distance, and help relax those muscles,” says Clark.

Squinting, headaches, and even starting a task, but having a hard time completing it are just a few signs that your child may have trouble seeing.

“If they are covering an eye when they’re doing their work or they’re complaining of their head hurting or being tired. Or if they start off the school year really well and then all of a sudden their academics start to decline, there could be a vision-related problem,” says Clark.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Africa on Saturday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.

National

Ind. student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, says their plan was immediately put in place.

National

Ind. student tests positive on first day of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A junior high student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.

Coronavirus

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

Latest News

National

Storm could hinder US virus response; Mexico No. 3 in deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths.

Sturgis Rally

Need travel COVID test results in 72 hours?

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Sturgis Rally attendees might need to find in-home testing kits for their individual state travel requirement

Education

RCAS back to school plan gives the students options

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Connor Matteson
If students do decide to go to school, arrangements will be made.

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.