Here’s why you should consider an eye exam before you send your child back to school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As parents check off items on their child’s school supply list, they may be forgetting something, a routine eye exam.

“Our vision is responsible for 80% of learning, all of the information that’s going into our brain. To ensure that they’re able to learn all of the information that they need to, we want to make sure that their eyes are at the healthiest,” says the CEO and optometrist for Infinity Eyecare, Dr. Shane Clark.

Clark says they saw an increase of patients who were having headaches and eye strain at the end of this last school year because of the amount of virtual work they were doing.

“So, we want to make sure that they’re ready and at their best before they begin this year,” says Clark.

For most kids, a yearly check-up is recommended.

Limiting screen time is important even though it may be difficult.

“The twenty twenty twenty rule. For every twenty minutes, a person is on a digital device; we want to take at least twenty seconds to look at something twenty feet away. This will allow your eyes to relax from their near focus, out into the distance, and help relax those muscles,” says Clark.

Squinting, headaches, and even starting a task, but having a hard time completing it are just a few signs that your child may have trouble seeing.

“If they are covering an eye when they’re doing their work or they’re complaining of their head hurting or being tired. Or if they start off the school year really well and then all of a sudden their academics start to decline, there could be a vision-related problem,” says Clark.

