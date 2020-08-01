Advertisement

Annual Clothe-A-Kid event is still on, but there are some changes

Back to school shopping
A young boy is picking out an outfit at Kohls.
A young boy is picking out an outfit at Kohls.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Getting your child ready for the new school year can get expensive, but with the help of Love Inc and Clothe-A-Kid, it can become a little easier.

The program allows parents to stretch their dollars when it comes to back to school shopping.

Even though Clothe-A-Kid is still a go for this year, there are some changes due to the pandemic.

To start, parents will need to take four Life Inc. classes, which begin in September, to earn a voucher to shop at Kohls.

Prior to COVID-19, families who were a part of the program were placed with a volunteer while shopping, but now parents will receive their vouchers and go to Kohls whenever they would like.

Life Inc. Administrative and Children Ministry Coordinator, Raven Mack says they’re encouraging volunteers to take the Life Inc. classes with the Clothe-A-Kid participants so they can still build a relationship.

“Well, we think the Clothe-A-Kid program is super important not just because we’re providing clothes for children, but it’s an awesome opportunity to build relationships with people that you might not regularly have a relationship with,” says Mack.

Parents can sign up for the program starting on August 17th by calling 605-718-5683.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Little food pantry unveiled in Lakota Homes community

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rotary Club says this is the first food pantry directly located in the Lakota Homes community.

News

Flag football meets every Tuesday evening in Pierre

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Flag football is open for new members in Pierre.

Community

Salvation Army will virturally ‘stuff the bus’ this year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Helping those in need by donating school supplies.

Community

Pactola Pines Marina says rentals are ‘absolutely crazy’ this year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Boat rental sales have increased at Pactola Lake.

Latest News

News

News businesses going up at Dakota Market Square

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Connor Matteson
The parking lot of Rapid City's Dakota Market Square is ready for the next phase of the project.

Community

Rapid City City Hall adds service desk in the lobby

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Renovations continue

News

Drone shots over fires can land you in trouble

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Connor Matteson
There are more than a hundred cases of drones flying too close to aircraft's around the nation.

News

After almost 50 years, Lawrence County Commission looks to rebuild jail

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Lawrence County Jail was designed in 1974 and has reached a point where it’s time to build a new one.

News

Rapid City Police Department promotes two lieutenants

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
The Rapid City Police Department promoted two sergeants to lieutenants on Thursday.

News

School of Mines students dust off old trails with grant funding

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Alexus Davila
Game, Fish and Parks will give more than $48,000 to the college to help create and maintain mountain bike trails on campus.