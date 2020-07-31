Advertisement

Zucchini Appetizer

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Got some extra zucchini? Instead of zucchini bread or Minestrone, why not use it in a breakfast or brunch dish?

This easy zucchini appetizer recipe comes from a group of women from Ft. Worth, TX. Take 2 to 4 zucchini (fewest if they’re small) and slice them thin. Place in a mixing bowl. To the zucchini add 4 eggs, lightly beaten, 1 cup of Bisquick baking mix, a half cup of finely diced onion and a half cup of grated Parmesan cheese. Then 2 teaspoons of parsley flakes and a half teaspoon of salt. Then add a half teaspoon of marjoram or oregano and a dash of pepper. Finally, add a teaspoon of granulated garlic.

Mix thoroughly and pour into a greased 9 x 9 pan. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 25 minutes or until set.

Can serve with a little hot sauce or tomato sauce.

