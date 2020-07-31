Advertisement

Salvation Army will virturally ‘stuff the bus’ this year

The Salvation Army collects school supplies for those in need.
The Salvation Army is gearing up for their virtual Stuff the Bus program.
The Salvation Army is gearing up for their virtual Stuff the Bus program.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new school year is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for back to school shopping. But getting your child ready for the new year can get expensive.

To help in-need families get necessary school supplies, the Salvation Army holds its Stuff The Bus program.

Typically, volunteers would be at the entrance of their partner Walmart passing out flyers and collecting donations, but this year it’s going to look a bit different.

Now it will be a virtual stuff the bus, which means supporters can purchase school supplies online using Walmart’s Registry for Good, and then it will be shipped directly to the Salvation Army.

The donations benefit school-aged children throughout the Black Hills.

“When school may even look different, it’s even more critical for children to have just you know those basic supplies. Crayons, glue, scissors, notebooks, and to have their own set of supplies. So that each child is walking into school with everything they need,” says the director for special services for the Salvation Army of the Black Hills, Kelsie Moreno.

Five hundred backpacks will be available, and distribution will take place the week of Aug. 24.

Click here for more information.

