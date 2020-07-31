State will implement sobriety checkpoints in August

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lawrence and Meade counties are two of the 12 locations selected for sobriety checkpoints this month by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement. Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

August checkpoints are also scheduled in the counties of Charles Mix, Codington, Davison, Hamlin, Jackson, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Spink, Walworth and Yankton.

