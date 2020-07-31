Advertisement

State will implement sobriety checkpoints in August

Lawrence and Meade counties are two of the 12 locations selected
(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lawrence and Meade counties are two of the 12 locations selected for sobriety checkpoints this month by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement. Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

August checkpoints are also scheduled in the counties of Charles Mix, Codington, Davison, Hamlin, Jackson, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Spink, Walworth and Yankton.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News businesses going up at Dakota Market Square

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The parking lot of Rapid City's Dakota Market Square is ready for the next phase of the project.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

August DUI checkpoints will be conducted by SDHP

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Dakota Highway Patrol to target drunk drivers in August.

News

Trump to ease more Obama-era rules for oil and gas drilling

Updated: 2 hours ago
In an effort to boost U,S. energy production, the Trump administration eases rules for oil and gas drilling.

Latest News

News

Special response team called out for gun threat in Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
The special response team was called out after a suspect armed with a gun reportedly threatened people and then ran into an apartment.

News

Zucchini Appetizer

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Lawrence County Jail

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Helmsley program

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Housing market in the northern hills

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Catholic schools return to school plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.