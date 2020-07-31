Special response team called out for gun threat in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A special response team was called out early Friday when a suspect with a gun reportedly threatened other people and then ran into an apartment.

The incident is in the area of Canyon Lake Drive and Monte Vista Drive. Parts of Canyon Lake Drive are blocked and police ask that people find alternate routes around the area.

This is a developing story and we will have more information once available.

The suspect has been taken into custody, RCPD report.

