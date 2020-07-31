Advertisement

South Dakota reports 80 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Pennington County reported seven new cases today.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Terri Russell)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as deaths increase to 130.

The 80 new cases bring the state’s total to 8,764, 873 of which are currently active, an increase from Thursday.

Recoveries increased by 71 from Thursday with a total of 7,761 South Dakotans recovering from COVID-19.

South Dakota reported 31 current hospitalizations bringing the state overall total to 824.

The state reported one new death Friday, raising the death toll to 130.

Pennington County reported seven new cases today.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News businesses going up at Dakota Market Square

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The parking lot of Rapid City's Dakota Market Square is ready for the next phase of the project.

News

State will implement sobriety checkpoints in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
The checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

August DUI checkpoints will be conducted by SDHP

Updated: 3 hours ago
South Dakota Highway Patrol to target drunk drivers in August.

Latest News

News

Trump to ease more Obama-era rules for oil and gas drilling

Updated: 3 hours ago
In an effort to boost U,S. energy production, the Trump administration eases rules for oil and gas drilling.

News

Special response team called out for gun threat in Rapid City

Updated: 5 hours ago
The special response team was called out after a suspect armed with a gun reportedly threatened people and then ran into an apartment.

News

Zucchini Appetizer

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Lawrence County Jail

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Helmsley program

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Housing market in the northern hills

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.