RCAS unveils back to school plan that will require masks for students

Districts talks masks in schools(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School Board hosted an online session Thursday evening to discuss their updated back to school plan. The meeting was held over Zoom to overview their proposed Together Again Plan for sending students back to the classroom. The district has to start in-person learning on September 8th.

The district’s plan lays out a three-tier approach to opening schools, depending on the severity of the pandemic -- with the third tier involving school closures and a return to distance learning, if coronavirus cases become widespread. The first two tiers will involve in-person classes, and students will be required to have a mask on their person at all times, wearing it when the situation dictates.

“Face coverings will be required under the following conditions, as instructed by staff and what this really does is protect those staff members might have compromised immune systems,” Synova Nicolaisen, Director of HR, says

Nicolaisen continued that if students are in situations where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained, they would be required to put on their masks.

The board took no concrete action on the plan tonight. They will convene again on August 4th, to bring the proposed plan to a final vote.

