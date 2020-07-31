Advertisement

News businesses going up at Dakota Market Square

Construction at Dakota Market Square continues.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The parking lot of Rapid City’s Dakota Market Square is ready for the next phase of the project.

The construction near the sidewalk on East North Street will become a new strip mall housing five new businesses

But that’s not the only new building going up, on the corner of Campbell and East North streets there will be a full-service car wash.

The developers will then update the lot to include re-asphalting and adding new lights and plants as they work from the street down toward the former K-Mart building.

President of Dream Design International Hani Shafai says this project is needed.

“This part of the community has been ignored for so many years because attention has been diverted to other parts of the community that are newer in nature and what have you and everyone like the newer stuff,” says Shafai. “So hopefully this will be a major urban renewal project for this part of the community.”

And while Shafai won’t say what business will occupy the former K-mart, he did says there are plans for a healthcare facility and an education facility. That remodel starts in September and the new buildings should be done next year.

